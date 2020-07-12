LETTER: He agrees: 'Respect the flag'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In regard to a July 7 Letter to the Editor headlined "Respect the flag," I say, "Hurrah." It's about time some of the people with a little common sense are heard. Anyone who thinks the American flag or National Anthem has anything to do with city police forces is ignorant. They represent the U.S. military that protects the United States of America.

Anyone who doesn't like the United States is more than welcome to move to China or Russia, etc. Stealing and burning of other people's property is the work of criminals. Millions of men and women have died defending our country and should be honored.

Thank you to the writer of the July 7 Letter. I'm someone who lived overseas and served in our military for a few years. Instead of tearing down our country, those people should be trying to improve it. Bob Lyons, Sioux City

