LETTER: He agrees: 'Respect the flag'
View Comments

LETTER: He agrees: 'Respect the flag'

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

In regard to a July 7 Letter to the Editor headlined "Respect the flag," I say, "Hurrah." It's about time some of the people with a little common sense are heard. Anyone who thinks the American flag or National Anthem has anything to do with city police forces is ignorant. They represent the U.S. military that protects the United States of America.

Anyone who doesn't like the United States is more than welcome to move to China or Russia, etc. Stealing and burning of other people's property is the work of criminals. Millions of men and women have died defending our country and should be honored.

Thank you to the writer of the July 7 Letter. I'm someone who lived overseas and served in our military for a few years. Instead of tearing down our country, those people should be trying to improve it. Bob Lyons, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: They don't have the time
Letters

MINI: They don't have the time

Notice how all the violence, looting and riots are going on in Democrat-run cities and states? Conservative Republicans do not have this probl…

MINI: 'Amen'
Letters

MINI: 'Amen'

I want to thank the gentleman who wrote the Mini on June 23 about history. Amen. How will we ever learn if we don't know what happened in the …

LETTER: 'A gem'
Letters

LETTER: 'A gem'

What a gem we have in Siouxland. Thanks to the Sioux City Council, we had three free concerts by the Sioux City Municipal Band at Grandview Pa…

LETTER: Respect the flag
Letters

LETTER: Respect the flag

First of all, I would like to second the Mini Editorial of June 20 about history. We can’t deny history. It happened, and we all should learn …

MINI: Thank you, Bruce Miller
Letters

MINI: Thank you, Bruce Miller

Bruce Miller, thank you for the Aretha Franklin story (July 3 Journal). I was not in Grandview Park that day, but after carefully reading ever…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News