Kavanaugh’s written opinions provide ‘better indication’
To those supporting the Democrats’ request for documents during Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s “formulative years,” you should consider that 100 percent of his written decisions from trials he adjudicated were written after those years.
Subsequently, it stands to reason that his written opinions of his actual work would give the better indication of his competence for the justice position. After all, those opinions were penned as work product of a judge rather than a staffer.—Keith Pease, Sioux City
‘Democracy is totally dead’
What does it say about the Citizens United ruling when the Koch brothers come right out and blatantly announce in newspaper articles that they are going to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to make sure their hand-picked puppets get elected and their Koch agenda continues to dominate in politics?
Would somebody please notify the bugler it’s time to play Taps? Because thanks to the Roberts court, democracy is totally dead. —Jerry J. Kobs, Sioux City
He criticizes decision of NY Times
The New York Times published an op-ed said to be from a member of the Trump administration who was one of a number of “resisters” in the administration trying to impede anything positive the Trump team might do. Only problem is they wouldn’t say who wrote the op-ed.
The Sioux City Journal will not publish anonymous Letters, but apparently the New York Times will do so, particularly if the Letter or op-ed is of their preferred political flavor.
So which paper maintains ethical journalistic standards—small-city local or metropolitan giant? No problem answering this question. And the New York Times used to say “All the news that’s fit to print.” Really? Give me a break.—Don Schenk, Sioux City
Steve King gets a ‘solid F’ for job performance
Mollie Tibbets’ father wants his daughter to be left out of debates on immigration. This was well known before Congressman Steve King weighed in. Like President Trump, King seems to have no filter. No concern for dignity or privacy. Like Trump, his main focus is on himself. Don’t worry about what is good for the country, mostly what’s good for himself. Just once when King is on Fox News, I would like to hear the disclaimer: this is my personal opinion and does not reflect the views of my constituents. Like Trump, he never apologizes.
If I were to do a job evaluation of King, I would give him a solid F. He doesn’t seem to do much for his district and actually harms us with his hatred and racist remarks. It’s ironic that Sioux County votes heavily for King, but according to a Des Moines Register story has some 2,000 foreign born workers, with 80 percent of them being non-U.S. citizens. Without them, agriculture would fold. Like Laura Ingraham, King longs for the time of white America. That time has passed. King needs to get his head out of the sand and work for immigration reform that a majority of the 4th District favors.
I’m a Republican, but I am solidly in favor of J.D. Scholten. He seems to see reality instead of divisiveness. He seems to want to represent the 4th District and not just his own personal agenda. We need that today more than ever. —Arden Jasper, Sioux City