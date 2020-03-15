LETTER: He hopes for future Nikki Haley presidential candidacy
LETTER: He hopes for future Nikki Haley presidential candidacy

Letters to the Editor

I was surprised to see Nikki Haley's name headlining a column by George Will on Tuesday's Journal Opinion page, and was intrigued what he would have to say. I've only seen Ms. Haley interviewed a few times, and have always been impressed with her moxie.

Reading a brief history of her as a child, doing taxes at 13 years of age, indicates that she acquired her moxie at an early age. And what she did for the state of South Carolina is remarkable.

So for you folks who think it's time for a woman president, I suggest you acquaint yourself with what I hope is a future presidential hopeful. Sid Jacobsma, Orange City, Iowa

