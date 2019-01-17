It is about time that The Sioux City Journal editorial board has come forward to ask for the resignation of Steve King from the U.S. House of Representatives.
Some say that his recent comments were taken out of context. That is not true. His recent comment, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”, is a direct quote. The U.S. House of Representatives has stripped him of any influence he might have had as our 4th District representative. Is this out of context? I have written numerous Letters to the Editor over the years bringing up the problems with Steve King. And to top it all off, he has done nothing in his years in office to earn our trust.
He has brought disgrace to District 4 Iowa and I hope he has the courage to take The Journal's advice and resign. - Carl Hardy, Sioux City