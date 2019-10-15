Al Sturgeon is wrong about legalizing marijuana (Regulars column, Oct. 13). If you really want to see what legalizing dope does, go to Colorado. Ask a local law enforcement official to show you where the homeless legal drug users live. Ask how many homeless there were before legalization. Ask a real estate professional how property values have changed, and how they have affected people like teachers, waiters, bar tenders, and other service personnel.
Then ask the state highway patrol how many traffic accidents involve marijuana. Find out how many fatal accidents involve legal drugs.
You have free articles remaining.
Ask banks how many accounts involving legal marijuana they have on the books. Then ask where the undeposited money goes. Ask the state treasurer how they verify they are collecting all taxes due from drug sales.
To say that legal marijuana sales hurt no one is a lie. Doug W. Johnson, Sioux City