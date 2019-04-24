I am disappointed in the fact the Sioux City Council issued a sound permit for Club Riviera's Cinco De Mayo Festival only until 11 pm.
This issue also raises the concern that Councilman Pete Groetken is out of touch with the real happenings in Sioux City. If a nightclub can only have music until 11 p.m., there might as well be no nightclub.
This also raises the concern of who we are trying to attract to live in the condos and apartments to help make a vibrant and entertaining downtown? If we are an active city of events, if we are building a hotel downtown to build traffic, do we not expect an increase in noise related to increased traffic?
Downtown needs to get busier, it needs to be more vibrant, we need to attract more people. We must become a city that never sleeps, we must compete with Sioux Falls and Omaha. We must allow businesses to actually be open for business.
What type of City Council allows a nightclub to open knowing that later it would then issue a permit to the same business due to complaints the same City Council has seen for other like venues before?
The issue isn't with the permit, this issue is the thought process put forward by out-of-touch council members. Maybe that's why council meetings can't be later in the evening. It's considered too late for comfort. Jake Jungers, Sioux City