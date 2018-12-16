Regarding Gov. Kim Reynolds' comment in a Nov. 14 Journal story about Steve King - "Steve King needs to make a decision if he wants to represent the people and the values of the 4th District or do something else ..." - I say this: The "values" of King are exactly the reason for his election to a 10th term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Early returns in the recent election indicated that Iowa's heavyweights, Reynolds and King, were both trailing in the most populous counties, but for entirely different reasons - Reynolds for her naivete, particularly in the health field, and King for his battle against millions of dollars from both the East and West coasts. Later returns from the rural areas, where King has a solid base of followers, won him the election and, miraculously, Reynolds won, too.
The phrase is "follow the money." King is a danger to both the beltway RINOs (Republicans in name only) who do not support our President Trump and the now Democrat-controlled House. The vast majority of U.S. citizens support his stand to build the wall and stop illegal immigration. He has not wavered from his Christian beliefs and his long-held position that we are a sovereign nation, a republic governed by the rule of law.
The electorate has once again shown that we are very proud and thankful of the leadership of our Congressman Steve King. And if Gov. Reynolds needs an assist in her job, I am sure that Congressman King, as the "old pro," will gladly help her. - Gerald Pallesen, Marcus, Iowa