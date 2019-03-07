In response to Bret Hayworth's great article on Highway 20 widening to four lanes in the March 2 Journal, as someone who drives this route multiple amount of times for work I can definitely agree that widening Highway 20 was not only a great Iowa leadership decision, but I can assure that it has made Iowa more efficient by connecting it to several smaller communities.
I am so glad to see and finally read that there are so many small Iowa towns who have been affected in such a positive way. In ever-changing business and technological landscapes it is important that Iowa is open for business. Highway 20 effectively helps connect the business, technological and real world landscapes and brings efficiency and a direct route that plays an integral role to make sure Iowa is at least one step ahead of the competition. There is a long way to go to improve infrastructure in several communities, but the reinvestment in Iowa is a welcome opportunity for all to succeed. Thank you to all of those that fought to make this happen, from Iowa leadership to the construction workers who worked long and grueling hours. Your work has paid off, and the pride in your work is showcased to those traveling through our great state of Iowa.
Thank you for helping to make Iowa shine. It's time to share our vision of continued success with the world. - Jake Jungers, Sioux City