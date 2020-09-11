 Skip to main content
LETTER: He supports Ernst
LETTER: He supports Ernst

Letters to the Editor

OK, let me join with those who are saying "enough is enough" with the Theresa Greenfield political ads. Obviously there is a ton of money coming from the Democrats being spent on trying to get her elected. She doesn't take any corporate PAC dollars? Maybe she doesn't need to. But my question is, where does Nancy Pelosi get the money to support Greenfield's campaign?

No amount of political propaganda can keep me from voting for Sen. Joni Ernst. To those who may not have made up their minds - remember, one more Democrat in the Senate would only give Pelosi one more pawn. Bradley Strader, Storm Lake, Iowa

