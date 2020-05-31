LETTER: He supports Sheehan
View Comments

LETTER: He supports Sheehan

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

Chad Sheehan was instrumental in bringing change in the response of area first responders to active shooter events. Through his leadership, area first responder leadership attended a conference in San Marcos, Texas, with  with Chad in 2015. The conference covered the latest trends and best practices for responding to these types of incidents. The following year, local fire departments began training with local police departments and implemented the Rescue Task Force Model as our standard response to active shooting incidents. Sheehan was the spearhead for getting this accomplished.

Since 2014, Sheehan has also trained on the Rescue Task Force Model at Western Iowa Tech’s Northwest Iowa Regional Fire School and has trained hundreds of rural firefighters.

A vote for Chad Sheehan for sheriff of Woodbury County is a vote for someone who identifies needs in the community and then follows through and gets things done. Woodbury County needs Chad Sheehan as our next sheriff to ensure our first responders are prepared for the unthinkable and can keep our families safe.

Please join me in voting for Chad Sheehan for sheriff in the Republican primary on June 2. Jesse Pedersen, Lawton, Iowa

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: A refund?
Letters

MINI: A refund?

Since the schools have been closed since March, many county and city offices are shut down. and the the pools are not opening, shouldn't we be…

MINI: Face masks mask smiles
Letters

MINI: Face masks mask smiles

The wearing of face masks is probably a good thing, although there are folks who say they might do more harm than good. Two things that are no…

MINI: Mask masks mumbling
Letters

MINI: Mask masks mumbling

In reference to Tuesday's Mini about wearing of face masks, it probably is a good thing that people can’t understand my mumbling under my mask…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News