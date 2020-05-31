LETTER: He supports Sheehan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chad Sheehan was instrumental in bringing change in the response of area first responders to active shooter events. Through his leadership, area first responder leadership attended a conference in San Marcos, Texas, with with Chad in 2015. The conference covered the latest trends and best practices for responding to these types of incidents. The following year, local fire departments began training with local police departments and implemented the Rescue Task Force Model as our standard response to active shooting incidents. Sheehan was the spearhead for getting this accomplished.

Since 2014, Sheehan has also trained on the Rescue Task Force Model at Western Iowa Tech’s Northwest Iowa Regional Fire School and has trained hundreds of rural firefighters.

A vote for Chad Sheehan for sheriff of Woodbury County is a vote for someone who identifies needs in the community and then follows through and gets things done. Woodbury County needs Chad Sheehan as our next sheriff to ensure our first responders are prepared for the unthinkable and can keep our families safe.

Please join me in voting for Chad Sheehan for sheriff in the Republican primary on June 2. Jesse Pedersen, Lawton, Iowa

