LETTER: He supports Steve King in 4th District primary
LETTER: He supports Steve King in 4th District primary

Letters to the Editor

Congressman Steve King remains our very best choice to represent this district in Congress, which for me has only been clarified with the many attacks he has endured in recent days. Like President Trump, King has weathered repeated smears from the mainstream media, had his words twisted into absolute lies and withstood unwarranted challenges from within his own party. Through it all he has remained a consistent voice for Iowa values.

Steve King has been a faithful defender of the Constitution (also under continuous attack), is absolutely committed to the fundamental ideals our nation is built upon and has demonstrated the courage to stand against the many forces arrayed against this great country.

Many of our elected officials make lots of promises on principles, but when “push comes to shove” they do not follow through. Most will put their name on legislation that might bring some “pork” back to the district on issues of limited consequence, but shy away from the fundamentals like constitutional limits, the growing size of government and challenging issues like illegal immigration.

I encourage people to see the attacks on President Trump and Congressman King for what they really are – blatant deception and lies to stop the growing movement to restore a government “of, for and by the people."

If you want to remain on a course of restoring our country and the fundamentals that make it great, I urge you to vote for Congressman Steve King. Kevin Alons, Salix, Iowa

