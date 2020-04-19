LETTER: He supports Trump decision on WHO
Letters to the Editor

I never thought I would ever fully agree with any decision made by any politician, but I fully support President Trump's decision to suspend funding to the World Health Organization. The WHO decided to play politics instead of trying to contain the spread of a global catastrophe. The USA contributes more money on a voluntary basis to the WHO than the next five countries combined, and for what? So the WHO can tow the global political line of open borders? Disgusting. Douglas Heeren, Spink, South Dakota

