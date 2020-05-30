LETTER: He urges support for Sheehan
View Comments

LETTER: He urges support for Sheehan

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

As we come down to the proverbial finish line in the Woodbury County sheriff's race, there are some glaring differences in the two campaigns. The voters have a clear choice in this election and my hope is they the voters have done their due diligence in making their decision on who to support for Woodbury County sheriff.

Chad Sheehan is innovative and brings new ideas along with positive direction for the sheriff's office. Join me on June 2 in supporting Chad Sheehan for sheriff. Jim McCrystal Sr., Sioux City

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Face masks mask smiles
Letters

MINI: Face masks mask smiles

The wearing of face masks is probably a good thing, although there are folks who say they might do more harm than good. Two things that are no…

MINI: A refund?
Letters

MINI: A refund?

Since the schools have been closed since March, many county and city offices are shut down. and the the pools are not opening, shouldn't we be…

MINI: Mask masks mumbling
Letters

MINI: Mask masks mumbling

In reference to Tuesday's Mini about wearing of face masks, it probably is a good thing that people can’t understand my mumbling under my mask…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News