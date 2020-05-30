LETTER: He urges support for Sheehan

As we come down to the proverbial finish line in the Woodbury County sheriff's race, there are some glaring differences in the two campaigns. The voters have a clear choice in this election and my hope is they the voters have done their due diligence in making their decision on who to support for Woodbury County sheriff.
Chad Sheehan is innovative and brings new ideas along with positive direction for the sheriff's office. Join me on June 2 in supporting Chad Sheehan for sheriff. Jim McCrystal Sr., Sioux City
