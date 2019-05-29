Our very human response to the health care needs of the people in our society isn’t because we have read Marx or Lenin, but instead because we believe the New Testament - we are to love one another.
Social programs like Social Security and Medicare are examples of very beneficial life-enhancing programs provided by the government. Free public education is yet another life-enhancing social benefit provided by government. These life-enhancing social benefits make us a greater nation and represent the reality of government being used by and for the people.
We believe government involvement in health care is necessary because the health care industry and insurance companies, like any other industries, are motivated far too often by maximizing profit. We believe that it is right to use government as if the health care needs of the people matter as much as the financial gains of the health care industry.
Capitalism provides tremendous benefits in our society, but profits come before people with capitalism. The social programs of government need to balance the benefits of capitalism by having programs where the needs of people are met with a life-enhancing benefit for the people.
Right now, we all know that isn’t true when it comes to the health care needs of the people in our society. We need to work together to meet these very real needs. Our faiths and our government work best when we bring out the best in us for the common good of all. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City