LETTER: Help keep White Horse Mounted Patrol alive

The Sioux City Stockyards Company once housed 1,000 horses and mules, according to “The WPA Guide to 1930s Iowa.” When I was a boy, I used to walk through the White Horse Mounted Patrol stables, which were open to the public, and it became a regular stop whenever I visited the “Yards.”

My second cousin worked at the stockyards for fifty years sorting cattle, and perhaps other animals, by age, size and condition. He then sold them to packers and farm feeders. Among his prized possessions was a photo of John F. Kennedy riding a white mule.

Most have probably seen Kennedy riding the trick horse, or perhaps another white horse, but whenever I visited my cousin, he’d show me his photo of Kennedy sitting on a mule. It wasn’t a donkey, but a strong-willed animal symbolic of the Democratic mascot. The men in the photo smile with jocular pride.

The White Horse Mounted Patrol once brought global status to the Sioux City metro area and surrounding towns and communities. John F. Kennedy understood this well, as have many others throughout the years. We all should help keep this tradition alive. Clyde DeForest Switzer, Sioux City

