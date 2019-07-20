As allegations of human sex-trafficking against Jeffery Epstein rock the conscience of thinking Americans, I urge people to read Andrew McCabe’s book "The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump," which corroborates intelligence agencies' findings about Russian interference with our elections, the rise of the Russian Mafia, and connections among high-powered individuals in criminal activities that are now coming to light.
The discrediting of respected American institutions becomes understandable in terms of efforts by individuals involved in and profiting from these activities from being exposed and brought to account. With competing news networks portraying opposing versions of the facts, one can only hope, regardless of one’s political affiliation, that “the truth will out” as the saying goes. The future of our democratic institutions is in grave jeopardy if it does not. Jackie Austin, Rock Rapids, Iowa