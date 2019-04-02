If you opened your 2019 Valuations Notice and were shocked by your recent property tax assessment, you should know you can appeal it. First, it is important to know what grounds are available to you when you protest. Second, it is important to know the appeal process, including both informal and formal phases.
Until April 25, you may ask the City Assessor to reduce your assessment, and he can do that without any further procedure if he believes the assessment meets any one of the following:
1. The assessment is not equitable as compared with assessments of other like property in the taxing district.
2. The property is assessed for more than authorized by law.
3. The property is not assessable, is exempt from taxes, or is misclassified.
4. There is an error in the assessment.
5. There is fraud or misconduct in the assessment.
It’s important to consider that “my valuation is too high” is not a sufficient argument. You need to be able to show, with evidence from other assessments, that your value is too high. We recommend setting up an appointment with the City Assessor's Office as soon as possible to discuss your appeal. You should have the information listed with your Valuation Notice available for these meetings. This includes any recent comparable sale information for your neighborhood. While you can obtain this information from various websites, including Woodbury County’s GIS map, we would also encourage you to check with a trusted real estate agent for an incisive overview of property values.
We strongly encourage any protester to attempt to solve any issues in this stage before filing a formal appeal with the Board of Review. After you have gone to the City Assessor, if nothing can be settled through the assessor’s office or local review board, you are able to then file a formal appeal with the Property Assessment Appeal Board. Please be aware that you must first appeal to the local Board of Review. A formal protest can be filed after April 2 and up to April 30. You must use the Petition to Local Board of Review form that you can receive from the local assessor’s office. - Taylor Goodvin, executive director, Taxpayers Research Council