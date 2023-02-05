HF 3 is currently an Iowa bill about SNAP and Medicaid that needs some work. Share your stories with lawmakers.

As an Iowa constituent, I oppose limiting access to public assistance like SNAP with restrictive measures like asset testing involving children’s savings accounts to a family’s second car.

I am in favor in funding for Double Up Food Bucks so recipients can access fresh fruits and vegetables that are often higher priced and beyond food budgets. I believe it should become a stand alone bill that shows compassion and commitment to serve those in our population that struggle to afford proper nutrition.

Making the Double Up Food Bucks contingent upon being granted a waiver to restrict SNAP purchases when the USDA has never granted this type of waiver is an back-handed way to off load a bill that has too many undesirables within it.

Placing a minuscule dollar amount on asset limits for SNAP recipients is a cookie cutter approach that sets many of those recipients up for failure. A second car is not a luxury for a two parent home that need to go to work, look for work, or transport their children to school. When these programs were created they were meant to be a hand-up not a slap. Because of them I was able to afford a home, receive education, and get a job that lifted me out of poverty. Now I’m a member of my community that has given back and served it over 30 years. Jennifer Cooke, Sioux City