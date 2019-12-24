LETTER: Hold EPA accountable on biofuels

On Dec. 20, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler authored a column in The Sioux City Journal headlined “Trump administration keeps promises to farmers, biofuel producers.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

The previous day, Wheeler released a final EPA plan for 2020 that allows the agency to continue destroying precious demand for American biofuels and agriculture. Rather than uphold the deal President Trump made with Midwest champions, it offered only a non-binding pledge to do better down the road.

Over three years, the agency has crippled markets for more than four billion gallons of biofuels by exempting oil giants like Chevron and Exxon from the Renewable Fuel Standard. Dozens of biofuel plants have been forced to cut or halt production, including five in Iowa. The new rule was supposed to stop the bleeding now. Instead, it called for accounting for only a portion of those lost gallons based on Department of Energy recommendations that the EPA doesn’t even publish for public review.