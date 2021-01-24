 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Hold presidents accountable by impeaching Trump
View Comments

LETTER: Hold presidents accountable by impeaching Trump

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

The United States is suffering from the lack of holding presidents to the rule of law and the oath they take to to protect and defend the Constitution and see that its laws are faithfully executed.

When President Ford pardoned former President Nixon, to supposedly save the entire country from watching a criminal pay for his crimes, it gave future presidents the idea that they were above the law.

When President Reagan was not impeached when he, over the objection of Congress, diverted military weapons to Israel with the knowledge that they would sell them to the Iranians, who would pay for them by sending money to the Contras in Nicaragua, he should have been impeached.

Then when President Clinton was impeached for something that only should have concerned him, his wife, and his lover, it signaled that impeachment could be used for political purposes or to generate magazines that would add to the pollution at our grocery store checkout counters.

Now, Trump must be impeached, and convicted, for inciting the criminal acts of a mob. He must never hold public office again and taxpayers should not have to give him a lucrative retirement, and other expensive perks. -- Douglas VanDerVoort, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Tired of 'us vs them'
Letters

MINI: Tired of 'us vs them'

It is tiring to read the "us vs them" letters to the editor. The challenges we face in this country will not be formulated successfully with d…

MINI: Inaugural unity
Letters

MINI: Inaugural unity

No one knelt during the National Anthem, hundreds of United States flags flew proudly at full mast, and "under God" was included in the Pledge…

MINI: The stunning hypocrisy
Letters

MINI: The stunning hypocrisy

For four years, we listened to Pelosi, AOC, Harris, and Watters call for rioting and insurrection in the streets and nothing is said. Trump pe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News