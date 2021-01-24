LETTER: Hold presidents accountable by impeaching Trump

The United States is suffering from the lack of holding presidents to the rule of law and the oath they take to to protect and defend the Constitution and see that its laws are faithfully executed.

When President Ford pardoned former President Nixon, to supposedly save the entire country from watching a criminal pay for his crimes, it gave future presidents the idea that they were above the law.

When President Reagan was not impeached when he, over the objection of Congress, diverted military weapons to Israel with the knowledge that they would sell them to the Iranians, who would pay for them by sending money to the Contras in Nicaragua, he should have been impeached.

Then when President Clinton was impeached for something that only should have concerned him, his wife, and his lover, it signaled that impeachment could be used for political purposes or to generate magazines that would add to the pollution at our grocery store checkout counters.

Now, Trump must be impeached, and convicted, for inciting the criminal acts of a mob. He must never hold public office again and taxpayers should not have to give him a lucrative retirement, and other expensive perks. -- Douglas VanDerVoort, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0