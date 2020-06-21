LETTER: Honor 'equality, dignity and value of all people'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

The preamble to the Constitution gives us a sense of direction and purpose for our way of life in the United States. When we work together to accomplish these things we do have a safe, stable, healthy and honorable society for all who live here and where we have the personal freedom to achieve our own goals as well.

The Constitution is a living document that is general enough to allow for productive change as we deepen our understanding of what justice, domestic tranquility, providing for the common defense, promoting the general welfare and securing the blessing of liberty asks of us for all of the people in our nation.

The productive changes often came slowly with much resistance from those who favored slavery, didn’t want women to vote, believed in segregation, believed in the superiority of white men, and who fought mightily to preserve their position at the expense of others.

Yet, the direction set forth in the preamble has guided and strengthened those seeking productive change because no one can deny that the goal of our nation has always been to achieve a way of life that honors the equality, dignity and value of all people. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0