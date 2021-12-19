LETTER: Hope that God promises justice and healing

Mr. Mathew Ung recently expressed heartbreak over dozens of victims of a driver’s homicidal assault. We all grieve, including the small frail victims clinging to life, facing a terrifying recovery. But Mr. Ung can’t simply call readers to prayer, hope, even reform. His political and moral red herrings include the “liberals” indifferent to public safety and justice, and the otiose BLM activist who represents the entire political left, or anyone committed to some kind of police reform. Finally, Mr. Ung ties his enemies to Christians (since he quotes the Gospel of Mathew) who dare to hope for a justice, compassion, and power beyond what is possible on earth. Mr. Ung’s moral outrage at liberals and woke activists reaches peak performance with the hope that God has waiting a hell infinitely more monstrous, cruel and irreversible than the carnage in Waukesha.

But I do dare hope that the God Christians call upon through Jesus Christ has something far different awaiting us. I hope that God in Christ promises a justice in which victims get to face perpetrators, see repentance, trusting that whatever it takes, God will heal all wounds and achieve, somehow, true reconciliation. What if, like Mr. Ung, we hope only in a vastly greater, uncompromised version of the eye for an eye we already practice? If so, we don’t worship a God of infinite love, grace and mercy. We worship an inflated version of ourselves, blown up and projected by our outrage and grief. -- Mike Kugler, Orange City