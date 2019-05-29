Although special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence of collusion between Russia and President Trump, the fact that Trump tried to shut down the investigation indicates he knew he was guilty even though Mueller couldn't find evidence thereof. Obviously, 22 months, $30 million and 18 lawyers were not enough to discover the truth and we now need to double the effort, the manpower and the money. And by the way, if you agree with this, I know a nice bridge that is for sale.
Seriously, maybe it is time to get down to a legislative agenda and get something meaningful done in this session of Congress. Don Schenk, Sioux City