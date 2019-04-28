How do we undo the damage done when we treat each other so poorly?
There are always differences, always disagreements, and often strongly held beliefs that we hold that lead to conflict. Even in the most basic unit of society, our families, it is easy to create anger and division that can lead to an extreme gulf between good people.
In our families we depend upon a basic set of values, like respect for the dignity and value of each person in that family and a sense of honor in how we treat one another. These become rules we live by. In our faiths there is a common theme as well with love, respect, dignity, honor and, most of all, humility that recognizes our own faults are as great as those of others.
Our governments come about out of the need to provide a way to establish a set of rules and laws that are just and fair with court systems used to settle differences without violence.
The founding of our nation and the pride we take in it, that people in the rest of the world look in envy of, are all based in finding a just and honorable method to treat each other and to resolve our differences.
Important differences always exist and how we resolve those issues defines the difference between success and failure. We undo the damage done by living those values, rules and laws that our families, our faiths and our government are based upon. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City