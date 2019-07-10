This is in response to a June 29 Journal article on page A6 about the Supreme Court and the Alabama abortion law where the Alabama executive director of the ACLU is quoted as saying, "A woman's heath, not Alabama politicians, should drive personal medical decisions."
Can someone explain how ending the life of an unborn baby is women's health care? Killing an unborn eagle or sea turtle (egg) by a human will result in a fine and/or prison.
Why isn't adoption a high priority for a solution instead of death? Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa