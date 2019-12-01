LETTER: 'How is it credible ...?'
0 comments

LETTER: 'How is it credible ...?'

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

How is it credible for congressional Democrats to shout "no man (even a president) is above the law" and at the same time support cities and states that provide sanctuary locations for those who have broken the law of illegal entry to our country? Even worse, those here illegally who have broken another law. Lady justice is blind and holds a scale for a reason. Justice.

How is it credible that a congressional "intelligence" committee hold hearings and fail to provide the accused party the opportunity to present rebuttal witnesses? Might that not tip a scale?

How is it credible that an anonymous "witness" makes a statement of accusation (without apparent proof of harm) and be protected from answering to the accused? Might that not be seen as lifting the blindfold?

How is it credible that a fetus with a beating heart is a "choice/decision" with no protection from the "death penalty"?

Apparently, congressional Democrats believe many people are "above the law." It is my understanding, however, that they (and all other elected officials on every level) take an oath to abide by and uphold all current laws. No one should get to pick and/or choose which laws to follow. "We The People" elect them to make (and change) law when necessary. However, I was never taught that they (or anyone else) could ignore current legislation while they are debating changes. Current legislation is the "law of the land." One might think our elected officials would lead by example.

PS: A law restricting all politicians from social media might gain bipartisan support. Just saying. Keith Pease, Sioux City

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: 'Laughable' and 'sad'
Letters

MINI: 'Laughable' and 'sad'

It’s laughable, but sad, to read comments touting the idea that the constitutional provision of impeachment would invalidate the election of P…

MINI: 'Big surprise'
Letters

MINI: 'Big surprise'

Hearings are over. Barack Obama holdover deep staters don't like President Trump. They wanted Hillary Clinton. Big surprise.

MINI: 'Just think ...'
Letters

MINI: 'Just think ...'

Just think what President Trump could have accomplished the last three years if it were not for the Trump haters, the mugwumps in both parties…

MINI: 'Fool me once ...'
Letters

MINI: 'Fool me once ...'

Watching the dismantling of national institutions, the latest the meddling into the internal working of the military justice system, one wonde…

MINI: 'If there is a fire ...'
Letters

MINI: 'If there is a fire ...'

Whistleblowers are like people who report a fire. If there is a fire, the identity of the person who reported it is irrelevant. The only ones …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News