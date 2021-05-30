LETTER: How many times can one man be blamed for the repercussions of other people's choices?

I shook my head in disbelief as I read a recent Los Angeles Times story that appeared in the Sioux City Journal titled, “Migrant families separated by Trump get therapy.”
I asked myself, how many times can one man be blamed for the repercussions of other people’s choices? The therapists who treated the migrant families came to the conclusion that the zero-tolerance border policy of Trump inflicted severe psychological harm. What about the oppression the migrants endured in their homeland? What about hauling their children across the desert? Or worse, sending their children to the border with paid escorts or no escorts at all?
What about the activist groups that encourage the border surge? Or the cartels that exploit the situation for profit? Didn’t any of these decisions create trauma? True professional mental health counseling should lead the patient to recovery, not blame. Recovery always includes accountability. Let the readers beware of any media coverage that ignores the facts behind the border crisis and sacrifices truth for political blame games. -- Jim Carlin, Sioux City