Imagine a world where a shot could prevent not one, but six types of cancer. Today, that is a possibility.
As a professor of health sciences at the University of South Dakota, I am thrilled to say that we have the tools needed to prevent six types of cancer caused by HPV - human papillomavirus. Nearly 33,000 men and women are diagnosed with cancers caused by HPV – and today we have a way to prevent these cancers from occurring.
HPV vaccine is cancer prevention. The vaccine is proven to be safe, effective and provides lasting protection against HPV cancers that develop later in life.
The best ways to fight against HPV cancer is twofold: educate yourself about HPV at www.cancer.org/HPV, and ensure the young people in your life are getting vaccinated. The American Cancer Society recommends that boys and girls get the HPV vaccinations at ages 11 and 12.
To see a world free of HPV, we must act now. We need strong partners to stand with us. How will you take a stand to eliminate HPV cancers? Susan Stroble, Vermillion, South Dakota