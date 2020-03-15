LETTER: 'Human respect is disintegrating'

Recently while listening to the song "Eve Of Destruction," a thought occurred to me. What is precisely wrong with the world now is human respect is disintegrating.

The USA continues to conduct wars around the globe or send "foreign aid" supporting conflicts in places many can't find on a map. This issue isn't even being mentioned by any major candidate, Democrat or Republican, currently running for president. Why these endless wars wasting billions of dollars and resources to inflict human suffering? Have we lost our humility and our sanity? Douglas Heeren, Spink, South Dakota