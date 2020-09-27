LETTER: 'Hypocrisy in its worst form'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senator Charles Grassley's words (taken from his website) in 2016: “A lifetime appointment that could dramatically impact individual freedoms and change the direction of the court for at least a generation is too important to get bogged down in politics. The American people shouldn’t be denied a voice."

How could he say that in 2016 and now tell us that he will vote to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just days after she died? This is hypocrisy in its worst form. If this was the principle stated by him in 2016 with eight months left before the presidential election, it certainly must be the rule now with less than two months left before the election. People are already voting.

In 2016 as head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he wouldn't convene confirmation hearings for Judge Merrick Garland to replace Justice Antonin Scalia because of that position. He said We the People deserved to have our new president replace him, even though there were eight months before that election. Now, with less than two months to go, he is saying he will reverse his previous principle and vote to confirm whatever justice President Trump wants. So now, We the People do not have the right to have our new president replace Justice Ginsburg.

We the People do have this right. Grassley stated it and now must vote "no." We're watching, Sen. Grassley. Did you lie? Renee Weinberg, Sioux City

