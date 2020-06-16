LETTER: 'Hysterical security theater'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am sick and tired of the media pushing the idea of a "new normal" and constantly telling us that things will "never be the same again." Why will things not be the same again? All it takes is for people to act normal again by stopping the hysterical security theater with the masks and the plexiglass, etc.

I am 72 years old and am quite confident that I can survive the Chinese flu; but, if not, I am prepared to take the bullet for my children's and grandchildren's and country's freedom.

The Constitution and the Bill of Rights are inalienable. Period. It does not say these are your rights unless some experts or government officials determine it is not safe to let you have these rights, in which case they are no longer inalienable and can be arbitrarily taken away from you. Robert B. Deck, Sioux City

