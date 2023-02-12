I am a product of the Greatest Generation, I am a Baby Boomer. I am aware the Greatest Generation sacrificed so much so that we their children could have a fair, free and decent chance of a better life than they had.

As we the Baby Boomers age and enter into the twilight of our lives we, too, wish the same for our children and grandchildren. I am afraid now a madness has infected a portion of the U.S. population, where truth, the rule of law and common decency are vanishing and being replaced with lies, cheating, stealing and the destruction of democracy as we know it.

A few elected unhinged government representatives seem to want to destroy everything so many have sacrificed for, and no one does anything to stop them. If I lose Social Security, veteran benefits, Medicare, or any other current benefit because the unhinged officials destroy it all, so be it.

I have lived my life. If the unhinged are not stopped, the U.S. will suffer the same fate as all of history great empires, and destroy itself from within. John Stetson. Sioux City