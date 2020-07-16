LETTER: 'I am not sure how they missed this dominant message'

Leonard Pitts wrote a wonderful opinion piece published on the July 11 Journal Opinion page about there being lots of “Karens” in our society who assume they have the right to challenge Black people. Mr. Pitts asks them to read a book about this persistent racism in our country and change.

That is a wise message, but a lot of these “Karens” already know a book that calls them to love with their whole heart all of God’s creatures - the Bible. I am not sure how they missed this dominant message. Pamela Adams, Sioux Center, Iowa