Communication and partnership are two of the most important things in personal relationships and the same goes for those in politics. Without communication and partnership it is absolutely impossible to get anything done. This is why I am so thankful to have a senator like Joni Ernst who works so well with our president and communicates with him to get things done.
This is how our government thrives, not when people are arguing in Washington and bashing one another. Max Kamerer, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa