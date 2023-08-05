I am writing to explore some of the issues I believe are happening downtown. Let’s start off by saying that I live in an apartment downtown.

My first and biggest issue is the skyway system. There are at least five apartment complexes that are attached to the skywalks. The skywalks are not open the hours that are conducive to tenets at all. They close by 10:30 p.m. Those of that work in the service industry are not off and back home before 10:30 so we then have to walk on the streets to get to our apartments from our cars, at a dangerous hour of the night.

Don’t even get me started on the 5:30 p.m. closing time on Sundays. What the hell is that? Sunday is the day that most people want to go out and shop and have dinner on Sundays, come home and nope can't use the sky walks to get into our complexes, they are closed.

I believe for those of us that pay -- and we pay good money, to live downtown -- there should be a key card or access code system to the skywalks so we can use them whenever we want. I understand this may require more security, or a system of accountability, but I guess that’s just a risk you’ll have to take. -- Jackson Miller, Sioux City