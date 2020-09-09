 Skip to main content
LETTER: 'I don't think we are on the wrong track ...'
LETTER: 'I don't think we are on the wrong track ...'

Letters to the Editor

In response to a Letter in  the Sept. 4 Journal headlined "Do not covet," I would like to comment that the founding fathers had nothing to do with the Supreme Court building. It was built in 1935, and in addition to the Ten Commandments it has a procession of the great lawmakers of history, including Hammurabi, Confucius, Justinian, Napoleon, and Muhammad, holding the Koran.

As to the point of the Letter, too much taxing of the poor is one reason our founding fathers left England to start a new country. So I don't think we are on the wrong track to have the wealthy at least pay their fair share, which they are not. Victoria Knudsen, Sioux City

