LETTER: 'I hope it makes a difference on election day'

You have free articles remaining.
If President Trump was really concerned about corruption in Ukraine, he would have asked for Ukraine to investigate all corruption - not just Burisma. He also could have brought this matter to Congress to discuss the need to withhold the military aid until he was satisfied that corruption was investigated. And why did he need the matter of this investigation to be announced on the air in the United States and not simply put into effect by Ukraine? In other words, why did any announcement need to be made?
It is pretty obvious to me why he took the actions he did, why isn't it obvious to so many others? I am not naive enough to think this matters to the current United States Senate, but I hope it makes a difference on election day. Ann Knutson, Sioux City