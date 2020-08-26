LETTER: 'I love where I live - loud noise and all'

In response to a Letter in the Aug. 20 Journal about noise in the neighborhoods from trains, fireworks, etc.: You should live on 36th Street, off of Jackson Street. This is the area I live in. I have cars that backfire, motorcycles (loud) go by - sometimes three-plus or more at a time. It would wake the dead. Fire trucks, police cars with the sirens going all the time. It is to a point I do not hear them at all. No - I am not hard of hearing, but I am used to it. Years ago, my father (who was blind) lived with my family. He loved hearing the trains - night or day. He was not hard of hearing, either. He loved hearing the sounds of the street. I love where I live - loud noise and all. I have wonderful, caring neighbors. It doesn't get any better than that.
But, please, no fireworks. I feel this is truly a mistake - it bothers a lot of people, including people who have served in the armed forces. Frances P. Beyer, Sioux City
