 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: 'I love where I live - loud noise and all'
View Comments

LETTER: 'I love where I live - loud noise and all'

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

In response to a Letter in the Aug. 20 Journal about noise in the neighborhoods from trains, fireworks, etc.: You should live on 36th Street, off of Jackson Street. This is the area I live in. I have cars that backfire, motorcycles (loud) go by - sometimes three-plus or more at a time. It would wake the dead. Fire trucks, police cars with the sirens going all the time. It is to a point I do not hear them at all. No - I am not hard of hearing, but I am used to it. Years ago, my father (who was blind) lived with my family. He loved hearing the trains - night or day. He was not hard of hearing, either. He loved hearing the sounds of the street. I love where I live - loud noise and all. I have wonderful, caring neighbors. It doesn't get any better than that.

But, please, no fireworks. I feel this is truly a mistake - it bothers a lot of people, including people who have served in the armed forces. Frances P. Beyer, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: A question
Letters

MINI: A question

This is a question I never get an answer to. How does a person who does not get a vaccine harm someone who does get a vaccine?

MINI: 'Only fair'
Letters

MINI: 'Only fair'

Well, if Democrats want mass mail-in voting, then I think it is time to purge each state's voter registration database. They need to verify ev…

MINI: 'Why complain ...?'
Letters

MINI: 'Why complain ...?'

My question is: Why complain about the slow Postal Service after you put the onus on them to handle the vote-by-mail challenges? You could hav…

MINI: 'Politidemic'
Letters

MINI: 'Politidemic'

Politidemic: Where a disease is exploited to attain political outcomes which alter society in ways that could never be achieved via the inform…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News