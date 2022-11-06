LETTER: I’m writing to support James Loomis as our next Woodbury County Attorney

I’m writing to support James Loomis as our next Woodbury County Attorney.
James is an honest, hard working prosecutor who has taken almost every type of criminal case to trial. James is a team player when working with law enforcement officers, that’s why over 100 Woodbury County law enforcement officers support James. He’s a teacher, a task master to see all things are done and done correctly to take a case to trial, he’s patient and caring when working with victims of crime and members of our community.
James is well respected in the legal community. There are issues within the county attorney’s Office that need fixing. James has stepped up and is willing and ready to take those issues on. On Nov. 8, please vote for James Loomis for Woodbury County Attorney. -- Marti Reilly, Sioux City