Independent thinkers exist, people who see both sides of an issue and formulate an opinion based on experience given from people who have lived through the issue at hand. It’s called empathy. That’s us. And we are out there. The problem we have today is that there is no place for independent thinking. Social media requires us to draw line in the sand. You are either with us or against us. Pack mentality rules all.
Can we change it? Let’s hope so. The independent vote matters. And right now I’m pretty proud to stand tall and say, “I think for myself." Travis Helt, Sioux City