I would like to thank the City of Sioux City, Spectra, and all others that help promote entertainment in Sioux City. I saw the Doobie Brothers, with Michael McDonald, Saturday, June 17. The show was impressive, way beyond my expectations. Those guys are true musicians; there were many solos where they proved they still got it. Also, thank you to the promoters that get shows like this in Sioux City, especially something different from country. Rock stars. Jon Sulzbach, Sioux City