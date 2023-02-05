If Congress wants to cut spending, they should lead by example. Take a 20 percent cut in wages. Stop using the federal subsidies that pay 72 percent of the cost of their insurance. Start paying their own insurance. Cut out the free perks they use. Julie Karrer, Lawton, Iowa
