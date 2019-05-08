What are the Republicans so afraid of?
If they are so sure President Trump is exonerated, why are they - to use a word Joni Ernst used in her campaign - squealing so loud to stop the Mueller report from coming out? And I mean all of it, not just what Trump wants to come out. If he has nothing to hide, let it out to the public. When they hold most of it back, it just causes suspicion.
When Trump does things such as separating kids from their parents, Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley does nothing. And Ernst doesn't, either. But they sure get very vocal about this.
Makes you wonder, doesn't it? Loren Petersen, Cushing, Iowa