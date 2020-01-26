LETTER: 'If we tolerate evil ...'
LETTER: 'If we tolerate evil ...'

Letters to the Editor

The silent majority has tolerated evil for many years. Namely, abortion, assisted suicide, redefining marriage, redefining gender, pornography and loss of religious freedom. The Ten Commandments are thrown out. Prayer in school has been thrown out. When I went to public grade school, the Ten Commandments hung on the wall in a prominent place. And we prayed before we ate our lunches. We were not all of the same religion, that did not matter.

If we tolerate every evil, it will soon consume us. It will be our own fault. Barbara Chicoine, Elk Point, South Dakota

