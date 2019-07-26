Concerning AOC and her "squad," and so many others of this "hate America party," the disturbing bottom line is that we the people elected these characters. I can only hope that there is election remorse and after the next election they're gone.
If not, then what does that tell you about the future of the USA? How about this? Within 25 years, this once most abundantly blessed nation will collapse under its own weight of debt and bureaucracy and again prove that ignorance and socialism always fail. Sid Jacobsma, Orange City, Iowa