LETTER: Illegal fireworks can trigger veterans with PTSD

Letters to the Editor

‘Tis the season to be jolly, but not for everyone. When I asked a friend of mine how his Christmas was, he answered, “Someone decided to light around 50 fireworks in my neighborhood tonight (these trigger my PTSD big time).” My dear friend is a veteran who fought in combat. I cannot imagine how terrifying that must have been for him, and certainly not a way to spend the Christmas holiday.

There are almost 10,000 veterans in Sioux City. Some veterans may be your neighbors whom you have yet to meet; regardless, setting off fireworks outside the allowed time is illegal, it is against the law.

I am proud to be a Sioux City resident, and I know we can do better. I have not been quiet about my feelings about fireworks; in fact, I campaign to end them entirely. As the new year approaches, and fireworks blast in the air, think about how blessed we are to have soldiers fighting for our freedom.

Let’s show some respect for our veterans, wildlife and companion animals, all victims to the horrors of fireworks. -- Rande Giles, Sioux City

