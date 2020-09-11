LETTER: 'Illuminating statistics'

‘Illuminating statistics’
The following are illuminating statistics taken from the World Health Organization, CDC and NIH websites.
- Switzerland: Liberal abortion laws, excellent reproductive education, free and easy access to contraceptives. Abortion rate of 6/1,000 women with 95 performed performed before eight weeks gestation. Many northern European countries have similar abortion rates.
- Latin America: Abortion prohibited in nearly all countries, little reproductive education, difficulty obtaining contraceptives, a culture of male domination. The abortion rate is estimated at 44/1,000 women.
- Sub-Saharan Africa: Abortion prohibited in most countries, access to contraceptives spotty, and little reproductive education. The abortion rate is 34/1,000 with 1.6 million women treated yearly following unsafe abortions and a maternal death rate (MDR) estimate of 22,000 to 46,000 yearly.
* America’s abortion rate is 13.5/1,000 women. The official MDR in 1930 was 2,770 and in 2015 it was two.
The September 18, 2019, issue of the New York Times reported that the number of abortions in the United States had fallen to its lowest level since 1973. The likely factor in the dramatic decrease was the increased accessibility and affordability of contraceptives which occurred following the 2011 passing of the Affordable Care Act, which required most private health insurance plans to cover contraceptives without out-of-pocket costs.
Worldwide studies reveal that the provision of accessible and free contraceptives, comprehensive reproductive education, and respect for women saves the lives of the unborn and mothers. I would ask you to thoughtfully consider what is the world you want to usher your daughter into.
Paula Meendering, Hull, Iowa
Trump is ‘an abomination on the Republican Party’
I have been an independent voter for over 50 years, registered neither as a Democrat nor as a Republican. I have voted for candidates from each party for federal and state offices including president, senator and governor. I see value in some of the traditional principles of each party and I think the two party system is good for American democracy. I strive to vote for whoever, in my opinion, is the best candidate for the office at the time of the election.
This year, however, I cannot bring myself to vote for any Republican candidates who have supported President Trump. I find Trump to be an abomination on the Republican Party, as do many traditional Republicans. He does not share their values of fiscal responsibility, the rule of law, or free trade. Trump has been incompetent as a president, failing to effectively handle the coronavirus crisis and, consequently, costing thousands of American lives, prolonging the economic recession, and politicizing a significant health care issue. He is a disaster for American democracy as he works to divide rather than unite our country, ignores the rule of law, and replaces civil servants dedicated to the Constitution with those dedicated only to him.
Clearly, I think that Donald Trump should be voted out of office, and I will be voting for Joe Biden. I will also vote against all candidates who have supported or ignored Trump’s authoritarianism, delusions, ignorance of science, lies, and racism. The United States of America deserves better.
William Deeds, Sioux City
‘We need to bring out our best behavior politically’
It has been a rough year for all of us. The times when we have come together to help one another we have all cheered. The risks and sacrifices our medical first responders made in the pandemic from the earliest stages to now makes us all proud.
The people who go out of their way to help families suffering in so many ways economically from lost jobs, closed businesses and with so many needs makes us proud.
Those fighting the forest fires also come to mind, and those coming together during the recent hurricane and in so many ways daily are at the core of who we are in our basic humanity and as citizens.
On the other side we have also seen the areas where we need to find ways to come together to insure that all people regardless of color are treated fairly and justly. Certainly the vast majority of those in our justice system spent their livelihoods doing this, but we have all been witness to too many situations where Black people were actually killed in circumstances we see as wrong.
Can people disagree politically and still treat one another with respect, dignity and honor, even in hard-fought campaigns? Yes, we have seen it often in our history. Nothing undermines us and tears at the fabric of our society like rage-filled politics. We have all the strength we need, we see it daily in so many ways, we need to bring out our best behavior politically.
Jerry Eaton, Sioux City
