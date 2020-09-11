LETTER: 'Illuminating statistics'

Clearly, I think that Donald Trump should be voted out of office, and I will be voting for Joe Biden. I will also vote against all candidates who have supported or ignored Trump’s authoritarianism, delusions, ignorance of science, lies, and racism. The United States of America deserves better.

William Deeds, Sioux City

‘We need to bring out our best behavior politically’

It has been a rough year for all of us. The times when we have come together to help one another we have all cheered. The risks and sacrifices our medical first responders made in the pandemic from the earliest stages to now makes us all proud.

The people who go out of their way to help families suffering in so many ways economically from lost jobs, closed businesses and with so many needs makes us proud.

Those fighting the forest fires also come to mind, and those coming together during the recent hurricane and in so many ways daily are at the core of who we are in our basic humanity and as citizens.