LETTER: 'Illuminating statistics'

The following are illuminating statistics taken from the World Health Organization, CDC and NIH websites.

* Switzerland: Liberal abortion laws, excellent reproductive education, free and easy access to contraceptives. Abortion rate of 6/1,000 women with 95 percent performed before eight weeks gestation. Many northern European countries have similar abortion rates.

* Latin America: Abortion prohibited in nearly all countries, little reproductive education, difficulty obtaining contraceptives, a culture of male domination. The abortion rate is estimated at 44/1,000 women.

* Sub-Saharan Africa: Abortion prohibited in most countries, access to contraceptives spotty, and little reproductive education. The abortion rate is 34/1,000 with 1.6 million women treated yearly following unsafe abortions and a maternal death rate (MDR) estimate of 22,000 to 46,000 yearly.

* America’s abortion rate is 13.5/1,000 women. The official MDR in 1930 was 2,770 and in 2015 it was two.