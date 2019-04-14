Despite President Trump's far-from-business-as-usual style of presiding over the Republic, he has made vast improvements in many aspects of our economic, political and national security interests. Call it polarizing if you wish, it is certainly your right.
Despite our differences, I hope we could ultimately agree that immigration reform is a huge need. An open border is not the answer. Those seeking entry to America are not merely a "few thousand homeless and hungry women and children," as the Tuesday Mini Editorial writer said. Pressure from our allies on the countries of origin to clean up their own act and help their people would be greatly appreciated. Our history as a kind and generous nation is solid, and remains so. Bill Kersting, Spencer, Iowa