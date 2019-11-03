The resolution passed in the House on Thursday defines a rather strict path to a vote for or against impeachment. I think the Democrats are afraid that if they took the same road with the investigations that the Clinton impeachment did, the real story could be clouded with bluster, then summarily dismissed by a partisan acquittal in the Senate.
Moreover, the Republicans want to thwart the whistleblower who is protected by law. This resolution lays out a House approach to a public hearing, of the real evidence, before partisans in the Senate squash the entire thing and sweep it under the rug.
The real irony is Republicans don't want this story in the open, but they shout about lack of transparency. Republican bluster upon bluster equals just what it is intended to be - a smoke screen. Randal Washburn, Sioux City